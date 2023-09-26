‘Several’ Las Vegas students treated after CCSD officer used pepper spray to break up fight

Palo Verde High School is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Palo Verde High School is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Several” students at a high school in the west Las Vegas Valley were treated on Tuesday after a CCSD police officer used pepper spray to break up a fight, according to a letter sent to parents.

Lisa Schumacher, principal of Palo Verde High School, notified parents of the issue, saying that an officer was attempting to break up a fight, “deescalate the situation and disperse the crowd.”

Schumacher said in her note that when the officer was unable to separate the students, the individuals were “warned that pepper spray would be utilized.”

The letter said “several students who were in the immediate area were possibly affected and provided with treatment by medical staff as an additional precaution.”

A full copy of the principal’s letter can be read below:

Dear Palo Verde High School families, This is Principal Lisa Schumacher. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters that take place at our school and I regret the need to share news of this kind. Today we had a situation where students were involved in an altercation. CCSD Police attempted to break up the fight and deescalate the situation and disperse the crowd. When the officer could not separate the students, they were warned that pepper spray would be utilized. The fight continued and police were forced to use the spray. As a result, several students who were in the immediate area were possibly affected and provided with treatment by medical staff as an additional precaution. This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation. If you have any further questions about your child, please feel free to contact our administration at 702-799-1450.

Thank you,

Lisa Schumacher, Principal

Palo Verde High School

