Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday that superstar Morgan Wallen will bring his upcoming tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Wallen will bring the “One Night at a Time” tour to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 8, 2024.

Live Nation says the show will also feature Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Ella Langley.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

According to the release, tickets for Wallen’s 2024 tour “will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.”

As part of the advanced registration, fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale, Live Nation said.

