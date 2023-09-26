Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas

file
file(AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday that superstar Morgan Wallen will bring his upcoming tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Wallen will bring the “One Night at a Time” tour to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 8, 2024.

Live Nation says the show will also feature Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Ella Langley.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

According to the release, tickets for Wallen’s 2024 tour “will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.”

As part of the advanced registration, fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale, Live Nation said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist

Latest News

Beauty expert Lynda Moore shows some ways you can treat sensitive skin.
Treating sensitive skin
Comedian & actress Luenell talks to MORE FOX5 about her first Netflix comedy special premiering...
Luenell talks about her new Netflix comedy special
MORE FOX5 caught up with some of the celebrities attending this year's iHeartRadio Music...
EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity interviews at the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Kelly Clarkson sings with street performer on Las Vegas Strip