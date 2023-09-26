Las Vegas venue hosting immersive viewing experience of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AREA15 in Las Vegas announced that it will once again host an immersive viewing experience of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

According to a news release, the showings will be held inside The Portal on Friday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

“Guests will have a frightfully riotous night while watching this 1975 musical comedy horror film by 20th Century Fox—the longest-running theatrical release in film history,” AREA15 said in a news release.

As part of the experience, AREA15 says guests can expect live performances by more than a dozen experienced Las Vegas entertainers, led by Brandon “Axle” Pereyda in the role of Frank-N-Furter.

Attendees are also “encouraged to come dressed as one of their favorite characters from the cult classic for a night of mischief, dance, music and more.”

The release says shows will begin at 8 p.m. and midnight. AREA15 says there will also be a cocktail party offered in between showings from 10 to 11:30 p.m. in The Sanctuary for a special edition of Silent Disco and a meet and greet with the cast.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://area15.com/events/rocky-horror-picture-show/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.