Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a retired cop will remain in custody.
By Bianca Blueian
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a retired cop will remain in custody until at least bail is discussed at their next hearings.

Jesus Ayala, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned in two separate courtrooms on Tuesday morning.

The accused driver, Ayala, opted for the right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Keys, who allegedly took the viral video of the pair running down the victim, 64-year-old Andreas Probst, asked to extend the date for his preliminary hearing to November. His hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Bail will be discussed at the next hearings for each suspect. However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he will ask that bail be denied for both Ayala and Keys.

2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday

Tuesday’s hearing came just one day after the Clark County District Attorney’s office officially filed criminal charges against both Ayala and Keyes.

According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, Ayala told officers that he would be out in 30 days and that the hit-and-run was a “slap on the wrist.”

One of the Las Vegas teens accused in the death of a retired cop said he’d get a "slap on the wrist."

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist

Latest News

Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a retired cop will remain in...
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody
Culinary union strike authorization vote scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas
Culinary union strike authorization vote scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas
One of the Las Vegas teens accused in the death of a retired cop said he’d get a "slap on the...
Las Vegas teen accused in death of retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
A Las Vegas private school was formally evicted from its premises, and some families were...
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation