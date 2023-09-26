Las Vegas police searching for suspect in armed robbery in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that happened on Sept. 22.

According to a release from LVMPD, the suspect shown committed a robbery with a deadly weapon near the 9700 block of Russell Rd. on September 22 at approximately 11:08 p.m.

The suspect’s race is unknown and he is described as being about 6′3″ tall with a light complexion, a heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, gray shoes and a black and white bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

