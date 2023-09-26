Police: Las Vegas murder suspect said broken truck window lead to argument, gunshot to ‘scare the guy’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing an open murder charge after police said an argument at an apartment complex led to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to court documents, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department dispatch received a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire on Sept. 3 at approximately 11:01 p.m. Moments later, dispatch received calls from people who had heard the same shooting, reporting that an individual had been shot.

Patrol officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they found an adult male lying in an alleyway. Officers performed CPR on the victim and a Community Ambulance arrived and took him to Sunrise Hospital. A doctor determined that the victim, Don Tisby, had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and would not survive.

LVMPD detectives were assigned to the case as officers secured the scene, interviewed witnesses and collected surveillance video. Police said that evidence found at the scene included “apparent blood, medical debris, bloody clothing, and one bullet left behind.” Police also found three cell phones, including one with an apparent bullet hole through it.

Investigators also discovered a “significant apparent blood trail” located on the south end of the alley where the victim was found. An autopsy determined that Tisby was shot once in the upper right-side buttocks and the bullet exited out his left side stomach area. A coroner determined that the gunshot wound was the cause of death and the manner of death was a homicide.

A witness at the apartment complex told detectives that she was standing on her balcony when she heard arguing followed by what she thought was either a gunshot or fireworks. The witness added that she saw a mid-sized white pickup truck “speeding northbound” immediately after the sound of the gunshot.

Surveillance video indicated that the victim was walking northbound by himself at approximately 10:59 p.m. and police said it appeared “as though he was looking over his shoulder as though someone was following him.” A white Toyota Tacoma was seen pulling up next to Tisby one minute later.

Investigators said that the video showed what “appears to be an exchange of words” between the victim and the occupant of the truck. Tisby is then seen turning and running away. Police said that the truck “flees north” after what they believe was the moment of the shooting. Investigators noted that Tisby appeared unarmed.

Investigators observed “unique” details on the truck, including a hood scoop, roof rack, and raised black rims. Detectives used those identifying features to canvas the area and locate the vehicle. Police tracked it for several blocks and ultimately located it on the 200 block of Madge Lane.

A records check of the address where the truck stopped revealed a subject, Henry Sorto, 24, with a prior history of criminal charges, including shooting at a stop sign. Further investigation revealed that the truck had been scanned in the area of the shooting earlier that day. Police obtained warrants to search Sorto and the residence.

Police identified the suspect on the 4900 block of Lake Mead Blvd. and conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle on September 21. Detectives took him into custody and transported him to HQ for questioning.

Torto was read his Miranda rights and then denied being in the area of the shooting. Later, he told police that he “wanted to talk.” He was Mirandized again before telling police that he was in the area on the night of the shooting and he described seeing someone walking toward him behind his truck. Sorto said he started to pull away and “that’s when the guy threw something through his back window.”

Sorto said he drove to a nearby store to check the window and then “circled the area to look for the guy” so that he could get him to pay for the damage. He said he then found the victim, confronted him, and “thought the guy was reaching for something,” so he pulled out his gun “to scare the guy,” according to a police report.

He said that he shot a round and drove away, thinking that he didn’t hit anyone. When police asked about the gun, Sorto said he lost it and didn’t know where it was.

Sorto is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.