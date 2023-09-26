Here’s how to order free COVID tests from the government

Free COVID-19 tests care of the federal government are now available.
Free COVID-19 tests care of the federal government are now available.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free COVID-19 tests care of the federal government are now available.

It’s a restart of a program that had been suspended since May.

Four tests are available per household.

Experts say U.S. COVID hospitalizations have been on the rise since July.

Be warned, some of the dates on the tests may show that they are expired but the USDA has extended those dates through the end of 2023.

Click here to order or call 1-800-232-0233.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist

Latest News

Palo Verde High School is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
‘Several’ Las Vegas students treated after CCSD officer used pepper spray to break up fight
Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with an armed robbery
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in armed robbery in southwest valley
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Las Vegas hospitality workers could go on strike as union holds authorization vote
Henry Sorto, 24
Suspect allegedly told Las Vegas police that broken truck window led to deadly shooting
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas: What to know if attending shows at new venue