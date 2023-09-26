Fremont Street Experience against hosting ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’ in downtown Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience on Tuesday announced it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” event in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the annual event will take place Oct. 27-31.

Fremont Street Experience says guests can enjoy Halloween haunts, flash mobs and nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage and the production show “Wicked Dreams,” which features “dazzling visuals, alluring dancers, and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.”

On Halloween night, Fremont Street Experience says attendees can enter an “epic” costume contest for a chance to win first, second and third place cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000 and $500.

For more information, visit: www.vegasexperience.com.

