Docs: Goodyear woman threatened to ‘blow heads off’ at Walmart before shooting at teens

46- year-old Shydonica Black is now facing numerous felony charges(Goodyear Police)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear woman allegedly told a teen boy and girl that she would “blow their heads off” before firing shots in their direction in a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, according to newly obtained court paperwork.

Arresting documents say that 46-year-old Shydonica Black faces drive-by shooting, endangerment and aggravated assault charges stemming from the incident. Detectives say that during the evening of Sept. 7, Black got into an argument with two teens who said she almost hit them with her car as they were walking in the store’s parking lot.

At some point, police allege that Black said that she would “blow their heads off” before everyone got back into their vehicles. As the teens began driving away, Black reportedly fired multiple rounds as she pulled up alongside them, hitting the car several times and shattering the back windshield. No one was hurt.

In addition, one video obtained by police reportedly showed Black yelling and screaming at them. During the altercation, Black reportedly said that her son, who was in the car with her, could beat up the victims. Ultimately, surveillance video from Walmart also helped investigators link Black to the alleged crime.

After being arrested, documents say she admitted the crime to investigators, saying that she had shot twice toward the victims’ vehicle. She also reportedly admitted to having her 13-year-old and 8-year-old son in the car with her, according to court documents. Black further explained that he had gotten rid of the gun. Detectives noted that she was “honest and very apologetic.” Black said she wanted to apologize to both victims and that she knew what she did was wrong.

She was booked into the Maricopa County jail, where she is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

