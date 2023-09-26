CCSD leaders to address critical staff shortage, new regulation on school start times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As teachers in CCSD continue to work without a contract, the ongoing teacher shortage will be looked at this week by the leaders of the school district as well as something that will have a big impact on teachers, students, and their families: the possibility of changes to school start times. The meeting will happen on Thursday at 5 p.m. at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Flamingo.

“Teachers, Recruitment, and Critical Labor Shortage” is the title of a Clark County School District five-year strategic plan. The district has a goal of zero vacancies but there’s a long way to go with more than 1,000 positions currently open. According to CCSD, in the most recent completed school year, 94% of classrooms had a licensed teacher meaning 6% of classrooms did not. One area of critical need: special education teaching assistants with 247 openings.

While teachers continue to rally for better pay, the district has strategies on how to keep teachers, recruit them, and solve it’s critical labor shortage. It’s ultimate solution to fix the teacher shortage in its strategy: “enhancing compensation”.

Thursday, there will also be a presentation on adjusting school start times. The Nevada State Board of Education is requiring all schools within the state that currently begin prior to 8 AM to provide alternative options to families and students because of potential negative impacts on student health, well-being, and academic performance. Start time options must be offered by the 2024-2025 school year.

CCSD is considering three options according to a presentation included in the agenda: a) shifting all school start and dismissal times by 60 minutes; b) inversion of high school and elementary school start and dismissal times; c) consolidating the current three tier bell schedule to two tier.

While Option A would not have a financial cost, B and C would be mean the district would need more buses. Potential cost: 11 million dollars or 100 million dollars respectively.

Other solutions to cut costs with adjusting start times, have students within five miles of their school walk to campus and eliminate busing to magnet and Career Technical Academy schools.

