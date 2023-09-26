4th annual Margaritas & Tacos experience to be held in Las Vegas

Tacos gener
Tacos gener(Jose Nicdao / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Returning for its fourth annual event, Tivoli Village announced that it will once again host the Margaritas & Tacos experience.

According to a news release, the event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Tivoli Village.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit the Maui Strong Foundation.

As part of the experience, a ticket to the event includes a tasting of 15 different 3.5 oz. margarita flavors, unlimited samples of cerveza and tequila (subject to availability) and three complimentary tacos. The release also notes that guests will receive general admission entry to The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival coming in October.

Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase separately, the release notes.

Tivoli Village advises that guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase tickets for the Margaritas & Tacos Experience.

“We’re excited to welcome Margaritas & Tacos back to Tivoli Village for its fourth year in a row,” Micaela Wargo, director of marketing at Tivoli Village said. “With all proceeds benefiting the Maui Strong Foundation this year, we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for a great cause.”

Tivoli Village says that in addition to food trucks, unlimited cerveza and cultural performances, the event will also feature mechanical bull riding, a mariachi band, a limbo contest and more.

For more information, please visit tivolivillagelv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist

Latest News

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during the Festival d'été de Québec on Friday, July 15, 2022,...
Sum 41, Plain White T’s playing show in Las Vegas
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Beauty expert Lynda Moore shows some ways you can treat sensitive skin.
Treating sensitive skin
Comedian & actress Luenell talks to MORE FOX5 about her first Netflix comedy special premiering...
Luenell talks about her new Netflix comedy special