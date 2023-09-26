4th annual Margaritas & Tacos experience to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Returning for its fourth annual event, Tivoli Village announced that it will once again host the Margaritas & Tacos experience.

According to a news release, the event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Tivoli Village.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit the Maui Strong Foundation.

As part of the experience, a ticket to the event includes a tasting of 15 different 3.5 oz. margarita flavors, unlimited samples of cerveza and tequila (subject to availability) and three complimentary tacos. The release also notes that guests will receive general admission entry to The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival coming in October.

Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase separately, the release notes.

Tivoli Village advises that guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase tickets for the Margaritas & Tacos Experience.

“We’re excited to welcome Margaritas & Tacos back to Tivoli Village for its fourth year in a row,” Micaela Wargo, director of marketing at Tivoli Village said. “With all proceeds benefiting the Maui Strong Foundation this year, we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for a great cause.”

Tivoli Village says that in addition to food trucks, unlimited cerveza and cultural performances, the event will also feature mechanical bull riding, a mariachi band, a limbo contest and more.

For more information, please visit tivolivillagelv.com.

