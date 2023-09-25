Wine walk benefiting Las Vegas nonprofit to be held on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday.

According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

As part of the event, wine connoisseurs can “sip, stroll and savor” 18 vino tasting stations.

New Vista says attendees will receive a keepsake souvenir wine glass, tasting card and detailed map to guide them through the series of wine stations.

According to organizers, proceeds from the “wine walk” will go towards assisting members of nonprofit New Vista, which provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3ULxzGH.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.