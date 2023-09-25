Wine walk benefiting Las Vegas nonprofit to be held on Saturday

‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin(Mona Shield Payne | New Vista)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday.

According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

As part of the event, wine connoisseurs can “sip, stroll and savor” 18 vino tasting stations.

New Vista says attendees will receive a keepsake souvenir wine glass, tasting card and detailed map to guide them through the series of wine stations.

According to organizers, proceeds from the “wine walk” will go towards assisting members of nonprofit New Vista, which provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3ULxzGH.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Las Vegas police lights generic
Driver in stolen truck accused of DUI after fatal crash in west Las Vegas

Latest News

Traffic cam footage of I-15 near Lake Mead Blvd.
Coroner IDs victim in deadly weekend crash at I-15 and Lake Mead Blvd.
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist
With Sphere Las Vegas opening Friday, those who live and work nearby brace for more traffic
With Sphere Las Vegas opening Friday, those who live and work nearby brace for more traffic
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada