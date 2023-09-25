Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man died after he was injured while working at the Bellagio Fountains on Saturday.

According to Las Vegas police on Saturday, officers responded to 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard in reference to an injured worker.

Police say arriving officers located a male subject who had sustained a major laceration to the neck while working at the Bellagio Fountains.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased

Las Vegas police OSHA will be investigating as it was a workplace incident.

FOX5 reached out to both MGM Resorts International and Formula 1 to confirm if the man was part of the team constructing grandstands for the upcoming F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, requests for comment have not been returned.

