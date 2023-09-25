Las Vegas police look for driver after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a driver after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood Street.

LVMPD says that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a silver 2016-2017 Honda Accord sedan was traveling east on East Lake Mead Boulevard at a high rate of speed while a bicyclist was riding north, crossing East Lake Mead east of the intersection with Mt. Hood Street.

According to police, the crash occurred when the bicyclist rode into the path of the speeding Honda, projecting the rider to the east and onto the roadway.

The Honda failed to remain at the scene and remains outstanding, police said in a release early Monday morning.

The bicyclist, identified by police as a 54-year-old, was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 107th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

