Las Vegas police investigate apparent drowning death of boy in southwest valley

Las Vegas police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a boy in the southwest valley.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the apparent drowning death of a young boy Saturday in the southwest valley.

According to police, officers responded to the 7800 block of Trappers Ridge in reference to a drowning.

Medical personnel and officers arrived and rendered aid to the juvenile, identified by police as a 4-year-old boy. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The boy’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
Henderson police reported an officer-involved shooting on Friday
Henderson police shoot knife-wielding woman, no officers injured

Latest News

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police look for driver after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a boy in the southwest valley.
Las Vegas police investigate apparent drowning death of boy in southwest valley
Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains