Las Vegas police investigate apparent drowning death of boy in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the apparent drowning death of a young boy Saturday in the southwest valley.

According to police, officers responded to the 7800 block of Trappers Ridge in reference to a drowning.

Medical personnel and officers arrived and rendered aid to the juvenile, identified by police as a 4-year-old boy. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The boy’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

