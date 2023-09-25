Kelly Clarkson sings with street performer on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who were in the right place at the right time got to see an impromptu performance by Kelly Clarkson and a street performer over the weekend.
According to Clarkson, who shared a video of the performance on social media, the performance occurred as she was heading to a soundcheck for the I Heart Radio show Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip.
Clarkson said she was tipping an “incredible woman killing some Tina Turner” when the street performer asked her to join in.
“She asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!” Clarkson said in the post.
