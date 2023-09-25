Journey bringing 50th anniversary tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Journey has announced the dates for the group’s upcoming tour with TOTO.

According to Journey, the group will embark on its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour next year.

Known for iconic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Lights,” Journey is set to perform in Las Vegas on March 16 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Journey announced that they will be joined on tour with TOTO, who is known for hits like “Rosanna” and “Africa”.

For more information, visit: https://journeymusic.com/#tour.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.