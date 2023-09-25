John Oliver, Seth Meyers announce New Year’s Eve show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - John Oliver and Seth Meyers have announced that they will team up for a show on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, “two comedians, one stage,” Oliver and Meyers will take the stage at The Colosseum ad Caesars Palace on Sunday, Dec. 31. The show is planned for an 8 p.m. start.

Promoter Live Nation says tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.