Jet Thomas ties program record with 4 rushing TDs, UNLV beats UTEP 45-28

A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc...
A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)(Marc Lebryk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas tied the program record with four rushing touchdowns to help UNLV beat UTEP 45-28 Saturday night and earn first-year coach Dave Odom’s first road win.

Thomas, who finished with 100 yards rushing on 13 carries, scored on runs of 12 and 17 yards in the first quarter and his 5-yard TD run with 1:01 left in the second quarter made it 28-14 at halftime. The Miners opened the third quarter with a six-play, 77-yard drive that culminated when Torrance Burgess Jr. scored on an 11-yard run but UTEP got no closer.

Donavyn Lester had a 1-yard TD run for UNLV (3-1) and Courtney Reese scored on a 32-yarder. Vincent Davis had 97 yards rushing on 13 carries and the Runnin’ Rebels ran for 307 yards as a team.

Burgess finished with 17 carries for 99 yards and Kelly Akharaiyi had 92 yards receiving on four receptions for UTEP (1-3).

Redshirt freshman Jayden Maiava was 15-for-27 passing for 190 yards in place of injured starter Doug Brumfield.

Cameren Jenkins blocked a punt gave the Rebels the ball at the UTEP 12 and, the next play, Thomas’ first TD made it 7-0 with 9 minutes left in the first quarter.

