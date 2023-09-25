Henderson police identify knife-wielding woman who was shot by officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has identified a knife-wielding woman who was shot by an officer during an incident on Friday evening.

According to authorities, police responded at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Center Street in response to a domestic dispute involving an adult daughter and her mother.

Henderson police say the person reporting told authorities that a female was outside, holding a knife, threatening another woman and shouting,”I will kill you!”

That same female was then observed stabbing stairs with the knife yelling,”kill me!” Henderson police said in a news release.

The woman has been identified by authorities as Shena Reiber, 33.

The department says arriving officers observed Reiber to be holding a large knife, which she carried in her hand as she began to approach police.

Police say officers gave Reiber multiple verbal commands to drop the knife, which the woman ignored.

According to the release, “after multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, Reiber continued aggressing officers, with the knife pointed in a threatening manner at them.” As a result, police said officers fired at Reiber, striking her.

Reiber was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

She was booked into the Henderson Detention Center in absentia for the following charges:

- Two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

- Two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon

No officers were injured in the incident, the department noted.

The officers involved in the incident were identified by Henderson police as Sergeant Anthony Sanchez-Martinez and Officer Sarena Ulibarri. HPD said the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident marked Henderson police’s second officer-involved shooting for 2023.

