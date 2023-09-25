Forecast Outlook- 9/25/2023

Warm Start to the Week Before Feeling Like Fall This Weekend
By Sam Argier
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT
We have plenty of sunshine with temperatures holding in the 90s through the first half of the week. A cold storm drops in from the north this weekend, bringing temperatures down with the chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada.

Skies stay clear for your Monday night with overnight temperatures falling into the 60s around the Las Vegas Valley. We’ll keep it mostly sunny and warm Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid 90s.

We’ll start to see the changing weather on Thursday as the wind starts to pick up again. Gusts in the 20-30 mph range are in the forecast with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 90s. The wind continues on Friday with gusts in the 30 mph range. The forecast high is at 90° in Las Vegas.

Much cooler air is here this weekend with forecast highs falling to 78° Saturday and 73° on Sunday. Along with the colder air, the wind stays with us Saturday. The chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday around Southern Nevada.

