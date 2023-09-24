Man drowns after cliff diving in Lake Havasu, Mohave County deputies say

LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Kingman man is dead after diving into Lake Havasu and drowning on Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said that 24-year-old Ethan Aguilar dove off a cliff about 20 to 30 feet high. When he hit the water, he began to struggle and went under. With help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, divers were able to recover Aguilar’s body about 18 feet underwater. They gave Aguilar CPR and transported him to medical personnel at Cattail Cove State Park, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson said that the incident is still under investigation, and it’s unknown if impairment was a factor.

