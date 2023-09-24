Man drowns after cliff diving in Lake Havasu, Mohave County deputies say

Mohave County Sheriff deputies, along with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department found...
Mohave County Sheriff deputies, along with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department found 24-year-old Ethan Aguilar 18 feet underwater.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Kingman man is dead after diving into Lake Havasu and drowning on Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said that 24-year-old Ethan Aguilar dove off a cliff about 20 to 30 feet high. When he hit the water, he began to struggle and went under. With help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, divers were able to recover Aguilar’s body about 18 feet underwater. They gave Aguilar CPR and transported him to medical personnel at Cattail Cove State Park, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson said that the incident is still under investigation, and it’s unknown if impairment was a factor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Henderson police reported an officer-involved shooting on Friday
Henderson police shoot knife-wielding woman, no officers injured
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Latest News

With Sphere Las Vegas opening Friday, those who live and work nearby brace for more traffic
With Sphere Las Vegas opening Friday, those who live and work nearby brace for more traffic
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada
Doctor urges precautions as new COVID variant, crowded events cause concern in Southern Nevada
Vaccine generic
Updated COVID-19 vaccines now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics
Henderson police identify knife-wielding woman who was shot by officer
Henderson police identify knife-wielding woman who was shot by officer