Police: One suspect killed in crash after fleeing northeast Las Vegas Valley crime scene

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a suspect was involved in a deadly crash in the northeast valley after fleeing a crime scene.

According to a preliminary report, two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen stealing parts from a stolen vehicle near Bledsoe Lane and Alto Ave. When officers arrived, the suspects drove away. Police said that they did not pursue and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

The male suspect was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and police said he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more details become available.

