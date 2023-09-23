MGM: Hotel rooms can once again be booked on app or online

People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. A...
People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. A "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts continues to recover from the effects of a cyberattack, announcing the return of another vital function Friday night.

In a social media post, the company announced that guests may once again make hotel reservations online or through the app.

On Tuesday, MGM Resorts stated that most services were now “operating normally” following the cyber breach. A hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened another if their demands were not met.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday
Pedestrians seen walking inches from traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1...
Pedestrians seen walking near traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1 prep
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Popeyes generic
Las Vegas police: Ex-Popeye’s employee shot into store after he was fired
The exterior of a NORMS location is seen in this file photo
NORMS, Southern California favorite, set to open first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Police: One suspect killed in crash after fleeing northeast Las Vegas Valley crime scene
The event helps homeless and at-risk homeless veterans in Southern Nevada
NV Energy Day of Caring
The 97-year-old was receiving medical care in Texas
A Purple Heart veteran returns to Las Vegas
Traffic was jammed at Flamingo and Las Vegas Blvd.
F1 construction brings big traffic delays in Las Vegas