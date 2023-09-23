MGM: Hotel rooms can once again be booked on app or online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts continues to recover from the effects of a cyberattack, announcing the return of another vital function Friday night.

In a social media post, the company announced that guests may once again make hotel reservations online or through the app.

Please read our latest update below. Learn more: https://t.co/INKgreBSrt pic.twitter.com/F5mVw4siES — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) September 23, 2023

On Tuesday, MGM Resorts stated that most services were now “operating normally” following the cyber breach. A hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened another if their demands were not met.

