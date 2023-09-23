MGM: Hotel rooms can once again be booked on app or online
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts continues to recover from the effects of a cyberattack, announcing the return of another vital function Friday night.
In a social media post, the company announced that guests may once again make hotel reservations online or through the app.
On Tuesday, MGM Resorts stated that most services were now “operating normally” following the cyber breach. A hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened another if their demands were not met.
