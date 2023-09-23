Henderson police officer involved in Friday shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, the Henderson Police Department reported that they were responding to an officer-involved shooting in the city.

The report said that police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Center St. in Henderson. No officer injuries were reported.

Police advise avoiding the area. An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

