Fight on a RTC bus in Henderson leaves one person dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investing a stabbing on an RTC bus in the area of North Boulder Highway and Water Street.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Henderson Police said a fight broke out on an RTC bus where several people were fighting. During the fight one person was stabbed.

The person who was stabbed died at the scene.

Police are investing the suspect involved in the stabbing and this person is cooperating with investigators.

This is an ongoing police investigation and FOX5 will have more information as it becomes available.

