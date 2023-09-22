Virtual trainings to be held for rural Nevada residents interested in becoming foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans looking to help with the foster family shortage across the state can now attend eight virtual training sessions in October.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is working to recruit foster families in Nevada’s 15 rural counties.

The eight-session online training is designed to prepare prospective foster parents with sessions covering what life is like in foster homes, licensing steps, caring for children who have special needs or have experienced trauma and working with birth families.

Training sessions will be held twice a week From Oct. 3-26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Microsoft Teams app.

Rural foster parents can be single or married, work full or part-time, and rent or own their own home. Foster parents also receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies. Today, about 400 children are in foster care in rural Nevada and this training and educational opportunity is designed to increase the number of homes available in Nevada’s 15 rural counties.

To register for training, visit www.ruralnvfostercare.com and click on the Get Started button.

