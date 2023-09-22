UAW in northern Nevada joins nationwide strike
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UAW workers in northern Nevada have joined a nationwide strike, calling for better pay and more job security.
Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain announced a new wave of strikes, a call heeded by workers at Local 2162 General Motors in northern Nevada.
As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, they and workers at 38 other plants around the country are on strike.
Their demands are as follows:
- An end to pay tiers
- A restoration of cost of living adjustments that ended in 2009
- Better job security amid an industry-wide shift towards electric cars
