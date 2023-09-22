Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and one of the children died. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Florida police say a couple has been arrested after leaving their twin toddlers home alone for several hours, resulting in one of the children dying.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers were called to a home on Sept. 1 for reports of a toddler not breathing.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but later died.

Her mother, 22-year-old Donrea McLaughlin, claimed that she took a nap and was woken up by her boyfriend Sean Lee II, 26, because the child was not breathing.

Investigators said they found that McLaughlin and Lee went to work that day and left the 3-year-old and her twin sibling alone for eight hours.

The children were not checked on during that time, according to officers. The surviving child was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said their investigation uncovered a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the child’s death and injuries to her twin.

McLaughlin and Lee ended up leaving the Gainesville area and traveled to Atlanta. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

This week, a team of officers, deputies, and U.S. Marshals coordinated the couple’s arrest.

McLaughlin and Lee are expected to be brought back to Florida to face charges of murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Authorities said the couple is being held on a $4.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday
Pedestrians seen walking inches from traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1...
Pedestrians seen walking near traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1 prep
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Popeyes generic
Las Vegas police: Ex-Popeye’s employee shot into store after he was fired
The exterior of a NORMS location is seen in this file photo
NORMS, Southern California favorite, set to open first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

This photo provided by The Placer County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to a...
Teen rescued after stunt mishap leaves him dangling from California’s tallest bridge
Las Vegas Ballpark
CCSD Book Bus to distribute free books to students at final Aviators home game
NV Energy hosts giveback event for homeless, at-risk veterans
NV Energy hosts giveback event for homeless, at-risk veterans
FILE - The same Maryland team last year performed the world’s first transplant of a genetically...
Surgeons perform second pig heart transplant, trying to save a dying man