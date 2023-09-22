Teen rescued after stunt mishap leaves him dangling from California’s tallest bridge

This photo provided by The Placer County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to a 19-year-old who was rescued after a social media stunt went wrong and left the teen dangling by a rope from a bridge over the North Fork American River in Placer County, California's tallest bridge. Deputies responding Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, to the Foresthill Bridge determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been filming him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.(The Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old was rescued after a stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s tallest bridge, authorities said.

Deputies responding Monday evening to the Foresthill Bridge northeast of Sacramento determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been shooting video of him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The 19 -year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Rising 730 feet (223 meters) above the North Fork American River in Sierra Nevada foothills, it’s the tallest bridge in the state and third tallest in the United States.

Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team assisted sheriff’s deputies in pulling the teen to safety. He was not injured.

Both teens, who were not identified, were cited for trespassing, officials said.

