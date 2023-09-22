Suspect arrested after accused in fatal shooting of man found in central Las Vegas alley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found in an alley in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11:01 p.m. on Sept. 3, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street. Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the alley.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD said detectives identified Henry Sorto, 24, as the suspect in the case.

Sorto was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force, on Sept. 21. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

