NV Energy hosts giveback event for homeless, at-risk veterans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - About 100 veterans in the Las Vegas Valley are getting the essentials they need in a giveaway from NV Energy.

The utility company partnered with Kline Veterans Fund to host Friday morning’s event as part of United Ways Day of Caring.

Kline provides emergency housing assistance to homeless and at-risk veterans and their families in southern Nevada.

Veterans got to come by and pick up donated clothing, gift cards and a boxed lunch as well as learn about NV Energy programs they may qualify for.

“It’s so important to support our veteran community,” said Stephanie Helms, executive director of Kline Veterans Fund. “Kline Veterans Fund is in the business of providing housing assistance normally, but once a year we do this event to get all these essential items into the hands of veterans who need it.”

If any veterans missed the giveaway Kline Veterans Fund said they are available to assist with housing and utilities issues 24/7.

