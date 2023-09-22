NDOT announces closures, restrictions in Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced multiple closures and traffic restrictions in the Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the offramp from westbound CC-215 to W. Centennial Pkwy. will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to complete open-grade paving of the ramp.

On Monday, Sept. 25, West Azure Dr. will be closed in each direction between Centennial Center Blvd. and Sky Point Dr. from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to complete open-grade paving prior to fully opening the area to a new traffic pattern. Also on Monday, the ramp from westbound CC-215 to W. Centennial Pkwy. will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The closure is due to profile grinding next to the ramp.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the ramp from eastbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 and the ramp from westbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. These ramps were opened early for the convenience of the traveling public. Both require final open-grade paving before completion.

The Centennial Bowl is a freeway-to-freeway connection of U.S. 95 and CC-215 in northwest Las Vegas. The project is on pace for “substantial completion in December,” During the next few weeks and months, drivers will notice several changes, including the closure and opening of new ramps, along with new traffic patterns.

NDOT advises that motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

