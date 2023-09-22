NDOT announces closures, restrictions in Centennial Bowl

Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced multiple closures and traffic restrictions in the Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the offramp from westbound CC-215 to W. Centennial Pkwy. will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to complete open-grade paving of the ramp.

On Monday, Sept. 25, West Azure Dr. will be closed in each direction between Centennial Center Blvd. and Sky Point Dr. from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to complete open-grade paving prior to fully opening the area to a new traffic pattern. Also on Monday, the ramp from westbound CC-215 to W. Centennial Pkwy. will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The closure is due to profile grinding next to the ramp.

F1 encourages use of new traffic text system as Strip workers complain about ongoing traffic delays

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the ramp from eastbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 and the ramp from westbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. These ramps were opened early for the convenience of the traveling public. Both require final open-grade paving before completion.

The Centennial Bowl is a freeway-to-freeway connection of U.S. 95 and CC-215 in northwest Las Vegas. The project is on pace for “substantial completion in December,” During the next few weeks and months, drivers will notice several changes, including the closure and opening of new ramps, along with new traffic patterns.

NDOT advises that motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday
Pedestrians seen walking inches from traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1...
Pedestrians seen walking near traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1 prep
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Popeyes generic
Las Vegas police: Ex-Popeye’s employee shot into store after he was fired
The exterior of a NORMS location is seen in this file photo
NORMS, Southern California favorite, set to open first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Dylan Ihmels
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas stabbing found incompetent to stand trial
Police lights generic
Mesquite officer given 2 doses of Narcan after fentanyl exposure during arrest
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Police: 9-year-old accused of making threats, bringing bullets to North Las Vegas school
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
CCSD Superintendent Jara sent letter updating all high school students on teacher negotiations