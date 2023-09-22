Mesquite officer given 2 doses of Narcan after fentanyl exposure during arrest

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Mesquite Police Department was given two doses of Narcan after he was exposed to fentanyl during an arrest on Thursday night.

According to authorities, on Thursday night, a Mesquite police officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of W. Mesquite Boulevard and Thistle Street for several traffic violations. While talking with the driver, the officer observed signs of illegal drug activity, the department said in a news release.

The driver exited his vehicle as instructed so officers could continue their investigation. During which police said the individual suddenly ran across the roadway. However, officers were able to “quickly take him into custody.”

According to police, the suspect told authorities that he ingested fentanyl as he was running from them. An officer then located a small bag on the ground with suspected fentanyl powder inside it.

Officers also later recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the suspect, police said.

Shortly after collecting the evidence, authorities said the officer began to feel the symptoms of exposure. Other officers on scene immediately “jumped into action” and administered Narcan to help stabilize the officer until he could get medical attention, the department said.

Mesquite Fire Rescue arrived on scene and administered a second dose of Narcan before transporting him to the hospital, police said. The officer was monitored and later released several hours later.

The suspect, identified as Adam Smith, 48, of Washington, Utah, was also monitored by hospital staff prior to being transported to the jail, the release noted.

Mesquite police said Smith was charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine, gross misdemeanor attempted destruction of evidence, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Police officers work every shift knowing they will be faced with dangerous situations, but they still go to work because of their dedication to keeping Mesquite safe. Fentanyl exposure is unfortunately one of those dangers our officers now potentially face every time they stop a vehicle or search a person.” Mesquite police chief MaQuade Chesley said in the news release. “Our officers have all been issued Narcan and are well-trained in how to use it for this exact scenario. I am extremely proud of the way the officers handled this situation, and would like to thank the paramedics and hospital staff that took such good care of our officer.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday
Pedestrians seen walking inches from traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1...
Pedestrians seen walking near traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1 prep
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Popeyes generic
Las Vegas police: Ex-Popeye’s employee shot into store after he was fired
The exterior of a NORMS location is seen in this file photo
NORMS, Southern California favorite, set to open first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Traffic cones generic.
NDOT announces closures, restrictions in Centennial Bowl
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Police: 9-year-old accused of making threats, bringing bullets to North Las Vegas school
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
CCSD Superintendent Jara sent letter updating all high school students on teacher negotiations
Las Vegas Ballpark
CCSD Book Bus to distribute free books to students at final Aviators home game