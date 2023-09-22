Las Vegas woman arrested for allegedly shooting man in the head

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the back of the head, leaving him with injuries that doctors called “not survivable.”

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, dispatch received a call at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a subject shot on the 6400 block of Tanager Way in the Spring Valley neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were flagged down by a woman who confirmed that a victim had been shot inside the house.

The woman identified herself and told police that the man inside had been shot by a woman named Tedra Williams. Officers entered the residence and found the victim in a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The man was taken to UMC Trauma Hospital, where a doctor said that the injuries were “not survivable.” The police report said that the victim is on life support, pending direction from his family.

Officers at the scene determined that further investigation by the Homicide Section was warranted. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Analysts were notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

A patrol detective contacted multiple witnesses at the scene and at a nearby business that they ran to after the shooting. One witness was shown a prior booking photo of Williams and immediately identified her.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was holding a black handgun in her right hand when she entered the room where the victim was present, yelling something “referencing narcotics.” One witness present became scared, left the residence, went into the backyard and heard one gunshot.

Williams then exited the house and approached some of the witnesses, who had gotten into a vehicle in the driveway. The suspect asked where they were going, then got into the rear passenger seat.

The car drove away from the neighborhood, with a witness imploring Williams to call the police. The report said that she “continued to wave the handgun around the car” and told them that “they weren’t calling anyone.”

The driver stopped the car and told her to take it due to “fearing what Tedra might do to them.” The two witnesses got out as the suspect drove away westbound on Twain Ave.

A records check on Williams revealed that she is a three-time convicted felon in Nevada. A report for a stolen vehicle was filed, with instructions to contact the Homicide Division if it were located.

On September 18 at 12:46 a.m., a Metro patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Alta Dr. and Decatur Blvd. The officer attempted to stop the car, which failed to pull over and a pursuit began.

A police report said that the vehicle was “driving recklessly” while it attempted to evade police. The pursuing officer attempted a PIT maneuver on 215 eastbound at Decatur in North Las Vegas, which was successful. Police identified Williams as the driver. Homicide detectives reported to the scene and the suspect was taken to LVMPD Headquarters for an interview.

Officers attempted to interview her at 3:31 a.m. on September 19, but Williams invoked her right to counsel and the interview ended.

Inside the vehicle, investigators and crime scene analysts found a black 9mm Glock handgun and an Interarms Rossi .38 revolver. Both were collected as evidence.

The suspect, identified in court records as Tedra Maryann Holder, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and kidnapping. Court documents noted that her charges will be amended in the event of the victim’s death. She has an initial court appearance scheduled for September 28.

