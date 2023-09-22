Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a juvenile girl was killed and a woman was critically injured after they were struck by a bus Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m. on E. Charleston Boulevard at the intersection with S. Lamont Street.

Police said that evidence at the scene and dash camera video footage indicated an unidentified female in her 40s and a female juvenile, who appeared to be between 5 and 10 years old, were both crossing Charleston Boulevard northbound outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The crash occurred when the individuals crossed into the westbound travel lanes of Charleston Boulevard and entered the path of a 2013 New Flyer RTC Bus, police said. The front of the bus struck both females and redirected them to the west.

The juvenile girl was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the adult female sustained substantial injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition, according to police.

LVMPD noted that the driver of the bus did not sustain any injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 103rd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s Jurisdiction for the year 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.

