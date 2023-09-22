Homeless Las Vegas families seek refuge in latest motel-turned-temporary housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 600 families across Las Vegas have sought shelter at the latest motel converted into temporary housing, all help the growing homeless population stay off the streets.

Clark County officials said six motels have been converted into shelters; a shuttered La Quinta Inn at an undisclosed location now serves as a shelter for families in need. Families are referred by agencies and placed at the property.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the motel for families was established in the past year. The Safari Motel in Downtown Las Vegas and the Navigation Center along Boulder Highway are the most recognized properties featured by the county to tackle the growing homeless population across the Valley.

“We’re providing them with a safe space. They’re provided with everything that they need: shelter, food, clothing, Workforce Connect services, as well as daycare,” said Brenda Barnes with Clark County.

The facility provides a crucial way for families to get support and stay together; Barnes said it prevents children from entering into foster care due to neglect and lack of resources.

The county has seen a rise in families in need, since state protections expired this summer for those seeking aid for rent. Courts have been busy with eviction cases on the docket.

“Eviction has been the primary reason why we’ve had to place families at La Quinta in order to keep them together. Right behind evictions, we’re actually seeing a lot of families come from out of state. They’re coming without a secure support system, without jobs, without a place to live. They end up becoming part of our system of care,” Barnes said.

The county hopes to add more facilities like this across different parts of the Valley, for easier access for those in need. There’s also a severe need for the next step: affordable housing. The state lacks 84,000 units for extremely low-income renters.

