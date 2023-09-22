Henderson police arrest 17-year-old for making terroristic threat

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On September 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the City of Henderson Police Department received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency about a social media post referencing a possible shooting that could occur at a local school.

According to a police report, Henderson detectives contacted and interviewed a 17-year-old male and determined that a “credible threat” existed. Police said no other individuals were involved.

Police: 9-year-old accused of making threats, bringing bullets to North Las Vegas school

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall for one count of making terroristic threats.

Police said that the investigation remains ongoing and no other information is available at this point. The Henderson Police Department added that it wanted to remind the public that if they “see something, say something” in partnership with the police department to help keep our community safe.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

