Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino(Golden Nugget)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in downtown Las Vegas turned a $10 bet into more than $1 million after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a representative for the Golden Nugget, the lucky winner won a massive jackpot worth $1.5 million while playing the “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine.

Golden Nugget said the guest, who was not identified, was playing Wheel of Fortune $1 Denom, meaning it takes $1 to play and the customer had 10 coins which is equal to $10 bet.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday
Pedestrians seen walking inches from traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1...
Pedestrians seen walking near traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as sidewalks closed for F1 prep
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
The exterior of a NORMS location is seen in this file photo
NORMS, Southern California favorite, set to open first restaurant in Las Vegas

Latest News

Gilcrease Orchard in far northwest Las Vegas Valley to charge for entry to pumpkin patch
A Las Vegas man has accepted a plea agreement after he was accused of posing as the owner of a...
Las Vegas man pleads guilty after allegedly posing as casino owner to steal $1M
Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist with a stolen car...
2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday