Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in downtown Las Vegas turned a $10 bet into more than $1 million after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a representative for the Golden Nugget, the lucky winner won a massive jackpot worth $1.5 million while playing the “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine.

Golden Nugget said the guest, who was not identified, was playing Wheel of Fortune $1 Denom, meaning it takes $1 to play and the customer had 10 coins which is equal to $10 bet.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.