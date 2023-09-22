Forecast Outlook- 9/22/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kenneth is moving into southern California and Mohave County in Arizona the rest of Friday and into the start of the weekend.

There is rain associated with Kenneth and some very light showers are expected to reach southern Clark County.

No rain is forecast for Las Vegas but the clouds will fill in the blue skies for us through Friday night and part of Saturday.

The clouds will help keep daytime highs well below normal through the weekend.

Monday back to sunshine and much closer to seasonal temperatures and we’ll stay that way through the rest of the week.

Fall officially arrives late Friday evening.

