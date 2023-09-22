CCSD Superintendent Jara sent letter updating all high school students on teacher negotiations

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark County(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As contentious negotiations continue and Las Vegas Valley school campuses are subject to frequent schedule disruptions, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent a letter to all of the district’s high school students.

He began by stating that “we believe in providing you with a positive learning environment and a quality education.” The letter added that Jara supports teachers and that “they deserve equitable compensation for all they do to educate you.”

Judge preliminarily rules against teachers union motion to dismiss CCSD lawsuit

He also noted that he is aware of conversations that students are having about the negotiations.

He added that students’ speech and expression rights are welcome “at appropriate times outside the school day.”

“Every Day Matters,” Jara added, quoting a new CCSD initiative that encourages daily school attendance. “And you need to be in your classes.”

Students at multiple schools, including Clark High School and Basic Academy, have staged recent walkouts in support of teachers after CCSD declared “an impasse” in negotiations.

