CCSD Book Bus to distribute free books to students at final Aviators home game

Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas Ballpark(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators, in partnership with Las Vegas Ballpark, will host the Clark County School District Book Bus at the last home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to a media release, free books will be distributed to youth in grades K-12 prior to the start of the game from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The CCSD Book Bus is an initiative of the CCSD Engagement Unit, in partnership with the Public Education Foundation, and supported by several community sponsors.

The converted bus houses books and literacy resources to create a learning space for children and families. The project aims to distribute 75,000 new books to youth throughout the community to promote literacy and a love of reading.

The Book Bus will be in the Main Parking lot behind the Ballpark off of Spruce Goose and Oval Park Drive. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the game starts at 12:05 p.m.

