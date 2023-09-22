Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
(Gray News) – People with iPhones and iPads received emergency security updates for their devices Friday in response to vulnerabilities.

The “important security updates” follow up on the new operating system released Monday, and a critical update notice from earlier in September.

According to Apple’s support page, the security flaws “may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.”

People with iPhone XS or later should update to version 17.0.1, as well as those who have an iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

People with older iPhones and iPads also received updates, to version 16.7. Apple Watch updates were among the security updates released Friday as well.

Users can check for software updates under Settings and General on devices.

Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group were credited for discovery of the flaws.

