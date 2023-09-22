Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns 2nd-straight WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA on Friday announced that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson was recognized as the 2023 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

According to the WNBA, Wilson becomes the 8th player in league history to take home the award multiple times.

Along with Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team, her third WNBA all-defensive selection, the league said in a news release.

BACK TO BACK 🗣️@_ajawilson22 of the @LVAces is the 2023 @Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year



Wilson led the league with a career-high 2.23 BPG, ranked third in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and was 10th in SPG (1.40)#MoreThanGame #KiaDPOY pic.twitter.com/3WfsLulUPB — WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2023

