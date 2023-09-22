Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns 2nd-straight WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA on Friday announced that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson was recognized as the 2023 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
According to the WNBA, Wilson becomes the 8th player in league history to take home the award multiple times.
Along with Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team, her third WNBA all-defensive selection, the league said in a news release.
