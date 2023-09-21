Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $725 million, the eighth-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

Lottery players will have the chance to win Saturday. The jackpot’s cash value is $345.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23. While no one won the jackpot, three players matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. Two of those players were from Georgia, and one was from Texas.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot Wednesday morning
2 shot, 1 dead following attempted break-in at home in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult

Latest News

Life is Beautiful preparations in downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas businesses prepare for Life is Beautiful music festival
Bellagio F1 construction in front of the fountains
Pedestrians seen on video walking on Las Vegas Boulevard inches from traffic, as F1 preparations continue
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
A memorial for Waylon Barber as seen in September 2023.
‘It was breathtaking’: Family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Idalia, but late son’s bedroom spared