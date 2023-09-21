Shooting at the Red Rock Casino leaves one injured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report a shooting at the Red Rock Casino on Wednesday night.

Police say that one person was shot and wounded and police are looking for a shooter.

The shooting took place across from the hotel’s parking valet on the backside of the property.

The victim was hit in the jaw, but is expected to survive.

This is active police scene and FOX5 will update this story when we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.