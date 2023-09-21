Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas Valley retail theft

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with an August retail theft
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for assistance identifying a suspect in a retail theft that happened last month.

According to a police report, the suspect pictured entered a home improvement store in the northeast valley at approximately 5:46 p.m. on August 13.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 45 years old, 5′9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and a brown beard, wearing a red t-shirt, tan shorts and green Vans tennis shoes. Police said the man left the store with multiple items.

Suspect in an August theft in Las Vegas
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). 

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

