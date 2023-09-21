Pedestrians seen on video walking on Las Vegas Boulevard inches from traffic, as F1 preparations continue

Bellagio F1 construction in front of the fountains
Bellagio F1 construction in front of the fountains(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The sidewalk outside the Bellagio fountain is now closed as Formula 1 grandstands are being put up for November’s grand prix race. On Tuesday FOX5 saw several people going around some fences and walking on Las Vegas Boulevard, with traffic just inches away at Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We encourage pedestrians to follow the signs for a safe walking route along Las Vegas Boulevard. The fencing and barricades are there to ensure the safety of pedestrians,” read a statement from MGM Resorts to FOX5.

FOX5 returned to the scene on Thursday at Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard. A security staffer told us new fencing had just been put in place, along with more barricades, to keep people from walking onto Las Vegas Boulevard. He said some people wanted to go around the fencing but said pedestrians are being told to go through the Bellagio to get to the other side near Harmon.

People were allowed to watch the fountain show on the north side of the casino hotel, but it was a small area.

