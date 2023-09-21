Mother recounts car stalling out in floodwater with kids inside

Woman in Henderson drives into flood
Woman in Henderson drives into flood(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mesha Chevalier had just picked her kids up from school and was getting ready to pull into her home in Green Valley.

“It started raining cats and dogs,” she recalled. “I tried to pull in my driveway and realized it was a bad idea,” referencing the big pool of water that formed outside her home.

After rethinking parking in her driveway, Chevalier acted quickly.

“I was going to back out and go past the water,” she explained. “And my car is so low, the water devoured us and took us out.”

Chevalier evacuated her kids from her car.

“They thought we were dancing in the rain, but I was not having fun,” she said tersely.

Tyler Clemans, who lives nearby, says his friend had the same thing happen to him just a few weeks ago during another heavy downpour.

“One of my buddies got stuck here,” he remembered. “We were on our way going golfing. Who would do that in that weather? But we did. And yeah, he got stuck. The water kept coming in. The drainage was clogged.”

Robert Ledbetter, who also lives near the flooded area, also blames that clogging for the area getting flooded, specifically a nearby flood canal.

“It wasn’t cleaned out,” Ledbetter said of the nearby canal. “There’s growth, debris. And you’d think they’d fix that before the next flood comes.”

FOX5 did see workers clearing out that canal after the water subsided.

Chevalier is hoping that will work, saying she’d like to be able to pull into her driveway without worrying about stalling out.

“It happens a lot,” she said of the flooding on her street. “We are caught right in the middle of it. Hopefully the rain goes away. I’m tired of it.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot Wednesday morning
2 shot, 1 dead following attempted break-in at home in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult

Latest News

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
Amid battle with teachers over pay, CCSD faces substitute shortage
Mother recounts car stalling out in floodwater with kids inside
Mother recounts car stalling out in floodwater with kids inside
Shooting at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin
Shooting at the Red Rock Casino leaves one injured
Life is Beautiful preparations in downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas businesses prepare for Life is Beautiful music festival