Las Vegas police: Pedestrian killed in crash near Rancho, Charleston

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. Sept. 21 near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane, north of Charleston Boulevard. LVMPD said the pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the intersection is closed off to traffic and Rancho has been shut down at Charleston for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
